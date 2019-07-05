Off-duty police officer stabbed near Quakertown, Pa.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An off-duty police officer was stabbed on Friday near Quakertown, Pa.It began when Richland Township police responded to a 911 call of an erratic person walking along Route 309 near Tollgate Road.That suspect, 45-year-old Stephen Deatelhauser, allegedly pulled a knife then ran into a nearby CVS and pulled the fire alarm.An off-duty officer who was nearby tried to help but was stabbed in the shoulder.The officer, of the Lansdale Police Department, is expected to make a full recovery.Video from the scene shows police taking the suspect into custody.