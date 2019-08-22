Off-road vehicles destroy 400 trees planted by teens in New Jersey's Pinelands

Jason Howell of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance tells NJ.com he returned to the site to install barriers at the Bucks Cove Run Preserve in Pemberton Township and found the site "completely torn up" and a trash fire still smoldering. Off-road vehicle tracks were on the ground.
The state Environmental Protection Department says it is aware of the vandalism and park police at nearby Brendan T. Byrne State Forest are increasing enforcement.
Off-road vehicles are prohibited on Pinelands land managed by nonprofits and the state. However, licensed and registered vehicles can be driven on roadways.
