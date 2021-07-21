Gov. Carney signs bill requiring all officers to wear bodycam in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- All police officers in Delaware will soon be required to wear body cameras and record interactions.Delaware Governor John Carney signed House Bill 195 at Delaware State Police Troop 2 in Newark Wednesday morning.Carney signed the bill alongside members of the General Assembly and local law enforcement.The legislation will require police officers and certain employees of the Department of Correction and Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families to wear a body camera to record interactions with members of the public.Nearly half of Delaware's police agencies already use body cams.$2.5 million in the state's fiscal year 2022 budget will be used to implement the new program.