body cameras

Gov. Carney signs bill requiring all officers to wear bodycam in Delaware

Delaware Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 195 to require body cameras for all officers.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New bill will require all officers to wear bodycam in Del.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- All police officers in Delaware will soon be required to wear body cameras and record interactions.

Delaware Governor John Carney signed House Bill 195 at Delaware State Police Troop 2 in Newark Wednesday morning.

Carney signed the bill alongside members of the General Assembly and local law enforcement.

The legislation will require police officers and certain employees of the Department of Correction and Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families to wear a body camera to record interactions with members of the public.

RELATED: New videos show Jan. 6 US Capitol riot from officers' point of view

Nearly half of Delaware's police agencies already use body cams.
$2.5 million in the state's fiscal year 2022 budget will be used to implement the new program.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelawaresocietybody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY CAMERAS
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
Officers' heroic efforts to save man from fire caught on video
NYPD officers wade into flooded Queens building, dramatic video shows
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News