Officer charged in shooting man near Dorney Park fired from force

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer charged in shooting man near Dorney Park fired from force. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 7, 2018.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
An update Friday night on July's deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County where an officer who killed a suspect, has now lost his job.

Prosecutors say it was an unjustified use of force and charged Officer Jonathan Roselle with voluntary manslaughter.

Cell phone video shows Joseph Santos jumping on vehicles in South Whitehall Township, just outside Dorney Park, including a police SUV before approaching officer Roselle.

Officer Jonathan Roselle


District Attorney Jim Martin said the man who was killed, 44-year-old Joseph Santos of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, was not armed at the time of the shooting.

Martin said that while Roselle may have been in some danger, deadly force was not justified.

Joseph Santos


The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 along Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspolice shootingSouth Whitehall Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park
Top Stories
Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26
Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
Officer injured after cruiser struck in Northeast Philadelphia
Former Sixers, Maurice Cheeks, 12 others inducted into Hall of Fame
Family of murdered girl push for change in Pa. law
Traveling job fair hits the streets of Philadelphia
2 ex-reform school counselors charged with assault
Show More
FBI joins the insect heist investigation in Philadelphia
2 of 3 teens sentenced in homeless Mayfair man's death
Pedestrian struck by SUV in front of Target in Malvern
Local leaders speak about deteriorating schools in West Philadelphia
New Mastery High School opens in North Camden
More News