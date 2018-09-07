Officer charged in shooting man near Dorney Park fired from force

Officer Jonathan Roselle

An update Friday night on July's deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County where an officer who killed a suspect, has now lost his job.Prosecutors say it was an unjustified use of force and charged Officer Jonathan Roselle with voluntary manslaughter.Cell phone video shows Joseph Santos jumping on vehicles in South Whitehall Township, just outside Dorney Park, including a police SUV before approaching officer Roselle.District Attorney Jim Martin said the man who was killed, 44-year-old Joseph Santos of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, was not armed at the time of the shooting.Martin said that while Roselle may have been in some danger, deadly force was not justified.The shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 along Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall Township.------