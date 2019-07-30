Downingtown officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with underage student

DOWNINGTON BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Downingtown, Pennsylvania police officer is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.Officials say 44-year-old Stefanie Dunne was arrested on Tuesday.Dunne was police officer who served as a school resource officer at Downingtown West High School. She is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 9th grader.According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, Dunne was found semi-clothed in the back of a parked vehicle with a 17-year-old boy on May 4, 2019.Investigators say they later found thousands of messages and pictures between the officer and the student on the teen's phone.A further search of the victim's home revealed photos of Dunne and 6,000 text messages between the pair dating back to 2018, authorities said. Many of the messages apparently contained intimate references and sexual innuendo."Downingtown Area School District strongly condemns the actions necessitating the officer's dismissal and applaud the police for their quick action in this matter. Upon notification by the police about the impending investigation, the School Resource Officer (SRO) was immediately removed from her placement in the district," said the Downingtown Area School District in a statement.Dunne is being charged with corruption of minors. She has a preliminary hearing set for September 11, 2019.