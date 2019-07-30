Downingtown officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with underage student

DOWNINGTON BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Downingtown, Pennsylvania police officer is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.

Officials say 44-year-old Stefanie Dunne was arrested on Tuesday.

Dunne was police officer who served as a school resource officer at Downingtown West High School. She is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 9th grader.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, Dunne was found semi-clothed in the back of a parked vehicle with a 17-year-old boy on May 4, 2019.

Investigators say they later found thousands of messages and pictures between the officer and the student on the teen's phone.

A further search of the victim's home revealed photos of Dunne and 6,000 text messages between the pair dating back to 2018, authorities said. Many of the messages apparently contained intimate references and sexual innuendo.

"Downingtown Area School District strongly condemns the actions necessitating the officer's dismissal and applaud the police for their quick action in this matter. Upon notification by the police about the impending investigation, the School Resource Officer (SRO) was immediately removed from her placement in the district," said the Downingtown Area School District in a statement.

Dunne is being charged with corruption of minors. She has a preliminary hearing set for September 11, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downingtown boroughpennsylvania newspennsylvania
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby
Yorkie recovering after being found in sealed container
Father who died trying to rescue son from ocean identified
Pa. family finds hidden cameras in Airbnb rental in Maine
$4K Chipotle theft in NE Philly possibly linked to Popeyes robberies
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Fmr. AG Kathleen Kane set for release from jail Wednesday
Show More
'Baby stroller bandit' steals TVs from Mann Music Center
Robbery leads to shooting in Northeast Philadelphia
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Deputy accused of killing wife during fight over sex
More TOP STORIES News