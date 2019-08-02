u.s. & world

Georgia police officer dragged onto freeway during traffic stop, falls into traffic as suspect flees

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- A Georgia police officer is recovering after a driver sped away from a traffic stop, dragging the officer as he dangled out the window of the suspect's car and smashing the officer against other vehicles in an apparent attempt to get him off the car.

The scene unfolded in Dunwoody, Georgia, one of Atlanta's northern suburbs, around 11:30 a.m. local time Thursday. According to Sgt. Robert Parsons of the Dunwoody Police Department, officers pulled over Derek Simpson under suspicion of operating a handheld device while driving.

During the traffic stop, Simpson put the vehicle into gear, prompting Officer Nathan Daley to reach into the vehicle to stop the driver from fleeing, police allege.

Dashboard camera footage from another officer's patrol car showed the silver 2019 Chevrolet Malibu allegedly driven by Simpson as it sped away with the lower half of Daley's body dangling out the driver's window.

Officers caught up with the Malibu on the entrance ramp to the 285 Freeway, where police said Daley's body struck another vehicle as the driver of the Malibu passed vehicles waiting to merge onto the interstate.

Once on the freeway, the Malibu swerved, hitting a white truck and knocking Daley off of the car, the footage showed. He's seen tumbling onto the freeway as the Malibu speeds away.

Officers caught up to the Malibu down the freeway after the sedan was apparently involved in a crash with other drivers. Simpson fled on foot into a forested area next to the freeway but was later taken into custody, according to police.

Daley was taken to the hospital, treated and released within hours. He's expected to make a full recovery.

In a video message to the community, Daley was pictured in a hospital gown with several cuts to his face. He said: "It does look as bad as it feels, but you know me, I will bounce back 10 times stronger...I love you guys. Thank you so much for your support."

"I accept donations in the form of sweets," Daley joked.

It's not clear what charges Simpson will face for his alleged involvement in the chase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiapolice chasedashboard camerasdashcam videou.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Rome Stabbing: Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Rome Stabbing: Who is Gabriel Natale-Hjorth?
911 calls released in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Notable members of the Kennedy family tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Upper Darby
Prosecutor: Man killed 97-year-old woman for rent money
Princeton police looking for serial groper
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening T'Storm. Muggy
Delaware man sentenced to 2 years in prison for attacking Catholic priest
3 teens sought in shooting of 16-year-old shot at Philly playground
Delco couple says they were racially profiled by Pa. State Police
Show More
Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to potential presence of plastic pieces
Musikfest kicks off 11 days of music, food and fun
83rd Infantry Division Association of WWII holds reunion in Philadelphia
All clear given after hazmat forced evacuations at Lehigh Valley hotel
Dog celebrates 100-pound weight loss transformation
More TOP STORIES News