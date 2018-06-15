There were some tense moments in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section on Friday after two live wires came down on a police cruiser.Chopper 6 was over the scene along the 8500 block of State Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday.The wires could be seen on and around the vehicle.Fortunately, the officer who was inside was able to get out safely.PECO was called to de-energize the wires.They say about 1,500 customers will be without service until the lines are repaired.------