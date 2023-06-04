WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia community rallies behind officer shot in line of duty with fundraiser event

The officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop in West Philadelphia back in February.

Sunday, June 4, 2023 3:19AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A community in Philadelphia rallied behind a city police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

The Fraternal Order of Police hosted a fundraiser on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia in support of Officer Giovanni Maysonet.

He was shot while conducting a traffic stop in West Philadelphia back in February.

The officer suffered serious injuries that left him hospitalized for five weeks before he was released in March.

He says his community is what helps him through these difficult times.

"I know it's hard on my kids, on me, and my family but the support I have from the community behind me, I draw my strength from this," said Maysonet.

Proceeds from the event will help support Maysonet on his road to recovery.

He has another surgery scheduled for this coming July.

