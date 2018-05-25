U.S. & WORLD

Georgia police officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer Nick St. Onge is being hailed as a hero for saving a choking baby. (Marietta Police Department)

MARIETTA, Ga. --
A Georgia police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a choking baby earlier this month.

Officer Nick St. Onge was the first person on the scene on May 15 following a call that a 2-month-old infant was conscious but not breathing and turning blue after finishing a bottle.

St. Onge administered back blows and chest thrusts to clear the infant's airway. The child then began to cry and breathe irregularly, according to the police department, and St. Onge continued to administer first aid until paramedics arrived.

The child is now home from the hospital safe and sound. St. Onge's dashboard camera and body camera captured the entire ordeal.

"We applaud the efforts of everyone involved [and] cherish the training they received to be ready for this incident," Marietta police said in a Facebook post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerdashcam videodashboard camerasu.s. & worldchokingbabybaby rescuedGeorgia
U.S. & WORLD
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News