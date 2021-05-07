Philadelphia police officer injured during foot pursuit; 2 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured during a foot pursuit on Thursday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of Glenwood Drive in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say two people were arrested and two guns were recovered during the incident.

The injured officer was transported to an area hospital for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what charges the two suspects are facing.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
