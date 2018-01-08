PHILADELPHIA POLICE

Philadelphia police officer injured during traffic stop

Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer was injured during a traffic stop Monday evening.

Officials said an officer from the 25th district was injured during a car stop on the 2900 block of American Street around 6:24 p.m.

According to authorities, an arrest was made at Front and Oxford streets following the incident.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he is listed in stable condition.

There was no word on what type of injury the officer received.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
Police shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Tacony
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Alleged Rite Aid thief resists arrest, gets into scuffles with officer
2 Philly police officers use specialized training to save lives
Police serve water ice, pretzels in West Phillly
More philadelphia police
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News