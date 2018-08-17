A Philadelphia police officer was injured during a violent struggle with a suspected thief.It happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday at the Rite Aid on the 2100 block of North Broad Street.Authorities say a security guard approached a man accused of stealing items from the store. The man allegedly pulled a knife on the security guard. The guard backed off and the man fled.Approximately 45 minutes later, a Philadelphia police officer spotted a man fitting the suspect's description around 12th and Huntingdon streets. The officer went to stop him and the suspect ran away.The officer eventually caught up with the suspect on the 2500 block of 12th Street and a scuffle ensued between the two.The suspect managed to slip away again, but the officer and others managed to catch up to him in a vacant lot.Following another struggle, the suspect was subdued.Police say the officer was slashed on the nose. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.The suspect was not injured. His identity has not been released.------