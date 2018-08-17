Philadelphia police officer injured in struggle with suspected Rite Aid thief

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer injured in struggle with suspected Rite Aid thief. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 17, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer was injured during a violent struggle with a suspected thief.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday at the Rite Aid on the 2100 block of North Broad Street.

Authorities say a security guard approached a man accused of stealing items from the store. The man allegedly pulled a knife on the security guard. The guard backed off and the man fled.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a Philadelphia police officer spotted a man fitting the suspect's description around 12th and Huntingdon streets. The officer went to stop him and the suspect ran away.

The officer eventually caught up with the suspect on the 2500 block of 12th Street and a scuffle ensued between the two.

The suspect managed to slip away again, but the officer and others managed to catch up to him in a vacant lot.

Following another struggle, the suspect was subdued.

Police say the officer was slashed on the nose. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.

The suspect was not injured. His identity has not been released.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrite aidphiladelphia policeofficer injured
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tom Brady, Nick Foles finally connect after missed Super Bowl handshake
Eagles QB Nick Foles exits with shoulder strain vs. Patriots
Driver eluding police crashes on I-95 in Bensalem
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
Man stabbed in back in Center City
Pa. Turnpike toll scofflaws charged with theft
Colorado man arrested in deaths of pregnant wife and 2 children
Man killed in East Oak Lane trench collapse
Show More
Brady, Patriots beat Eagles 37-20 in Super Bowl rematch
Phillies bounce back after losing 24-4 in Game 1
Dîner en Blanc diners descend on Dilworth Park
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
More News