Officer injured while chasing suspect in Strawberry Mansion

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer injured while chasing suspect in Strawberry Mansion. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 14, 2018.

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital being treated for an injury he suffered while chasing a suspect.

The officer suffered a puncture wound to his arm.

He was injured while responding to a 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for gunfire near 30th and Cumberland in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

When the officer tried to question a man in connection with the gunfire, the man made a run for it.

The officer chased him and fell to the ground when he heard gunfire.

The man got away.

Police found several shell casings at the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsofficer injuredpolice chase
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City
Hate flyers left on several Cherry Hill residents' lawns
L&I officials seize salvage yard in Bridesburg
3 men wounded after gunfire breaks out at party
Man critical after being stabbed in Chinatown
Fans from all over the world attend Unity Cup championship in Chester
Cell phone found taped under bathroom sink at West Chester Univ.
Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run in Kensington
Show More
Tractor trailer crashes, overturns at base of Walt Whitman Bridge in New Jersey
2 men injured after shooting outside North Philadelphia lounge
Teenagers sought after running from scene of shooting in Overbrook Park
AccuWeather: High Clouds, Cool
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway
More News