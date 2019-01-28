A Vineland, New Jersey police officer is under investigation for tactics he used during an arrest earlier this month that left a man hospitalized.The Cumberland County prosecutor's office has now released bodycam video of the incident.The video shows officers responding to Inspira Medical Center on January 12.Officials say they were called there for a domestic violence incident in the parking lot, and found a man intoxicated and still drinking."He's drunk as a skunk. He wasn't driving, she was. Apparently he's been drinking for nine days straight," one officer is heard to say.The man's family has identified him as 60-year-old Bill Oslin, and they have been waiting to see this footage since the day it happened."The cop was wearing the body camera, so I want to see this footage that they have," said his daughter, Anastasia Oslin. "What was the real story and why they needed to have so much force on him."Oslin's girlfriend tells us she was there and was trying to take him into the hospital to detox. She said there was no domestic violence.The video shows the officer talking to Oslin for about seven minutes. Then, authorities say, Oslin started walking towards a woman and a security guard with clenched fists.Then you see the officer take Oslin down to the ground, cuffing him. Authorities say the officer who forced Oslin down is the one under investigation.Blood can be seen on the sidewalk under his head. His daughter told Action News her father suffered a fractured skull and he was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment.We reached out to Bill Oslin's family, some of whom say they have seen the body cam footage but they did not want to comment on it. Oslin remains in the hospital.-----