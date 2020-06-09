Officer-involved shooting leaves man injured in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city's Logan section on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 5400 block of North 6th Street.

The call went out just before 4 p.m. for a female officer who discharged her weapon.

Medics responded to the scene and found a man shot in the leg, police say.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are expected to reveal more details on the incident within the hour.
