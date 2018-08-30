U.S. & WORLD

Officer rescues 6 children, their aunt from New York house fire

Officer rescues 6 children, their aunt from New York house fire. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 30, 2018.

ROCHESTER, New York (WPVI) --
A family saved by the heroic efforts of a police officer got a chance to say thank you.

A fire tore through their home in Rochester, New York on Sunday night.

Luckily, Officer Samuel Algarin and his partner were just a block away on patrol.

They raced to the scene to find six children and their aunt trapped on the roof.

Seeing the house fully engulfed in flames, the officers used a trash can to help bring the family down safely.

The family says they don't know how this would have ended if the officers did not respond so quickly.

