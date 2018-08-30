Officer rescues 6 children, their aunt from New York house fire

A family saved by the heroic efforts of a police officer got a chance to say thank you.A fire tore through their home in Rochester, New York on Sunday night.Luckily, Officer Samuel Algarin and his partner were just a block away on patrol.They raced to the scene to find six children and their aunt trapped on the roof.Seeing the house fully engulfed in flames, the officers used a trash can to help bring the family down safely.The family says they don't know how this would have ended if the officers did not respond so quickly.------