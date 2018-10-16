COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPVI) --It was a scary lesson for a young boy in Columbus, Ohio who reportedly pulled out a BB gun while walking, leading an officer to rush to the scene and pulling out his own weapon.
Officer Peter Casuccio's body cam recorded the scene as he talked to the 11-year-old and his 13-year-old friend.
The officer was patrolling Saturday when he got the call about two black males flashing a gun nearby.
The 11-year-old started pulling out the gun when Casuccio ordered him to drop it.
"As soon as I stepped out of the car, a young male wearing a grey jumpsuit with red stripes pulled what would appear to be a gun out of his waistband and threw it off to the ground," Officer Casuccio said.
He says all he had was an instant to react.
"It's a millisecond. And you see the gun leave his hand, and out of the corner of my eye I saw it bust into a million pieces once it hit the sidewalk, and that's when I realized it was a BB gun," he said.
With his body camera still rolling, Officer Casuccio had a candid discussion with the boys and the dangers of their actions.
"Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old? DO you think I want to shoot a 13-year-old... I could have killed you," Casuccio can be heard asking the boys in the video.
Officer Casuccio even talked to the boys' families about the danger, hoping to send a powerful safety message.
