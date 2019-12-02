u.s. & world

Officer, student exchange gunfire at Milwaukee-area high school

Police say the building is safe and a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" at a suburban Milwaukee high school on Monday. (WISN-TV)

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A school spokesman says a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer at a suburban Milwaukee high school.

The suspect is in custody.

Terry Schuster told The Associated Press there's no threat to Waukesha South High School. She doesn't know of any injuries to students. She didn't know the medical status of the suspect.

Waukesha police responded to South High School around 11 a.m. Monday.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, which is about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinschool safetyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
Firefighters rescue teen girl trapped in chimney
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Berks Co. home
Check School Closings, Delays and Dismissals
AccuWeather Alert: Accumulating Snow For Some Today
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NJ state offices to close at noon due to snow
Bear on the loose for several days spotted in Delaware County
Girl, 15, found safe after reported abduction
Show More
Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard
Man stabbed multiple times inside SW Philadelphia home
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Overheard at Tredici with David L. Cohen
Trick play helps send Eagles to loss at Miami
More TOP STORIES News