George Floyd

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released on bond in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the back of George Floyd's neck, posted bond and was released from jail late Wednesday morning.

Chauvin, whose bail was set at $1 million, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the days after Floyd's recorded death by police, which sparked nationwide protests and cries for police reform.

The former officer was one of four facing charges in connection to the death of Floyd, a Black man, who police confronted over suspicion of counterfeit bills on May 25.

The three other officers, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four were fired.

Back in August, Chauvin asked a judge to dismiss the charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.

This a developing story. All updates will be added to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotarace relationscaught on videogeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice officerrace in americapolice brutalitypolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial
Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd
3 businesses on Rittenhouse Row reopen after looting
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
Teen reported missing found dead, ex-boyfriend charged
There will be fans at Eagles-Steelers game in Pittsburgh
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
Anti-voter suppression measures in Philly
COVID-19 nurse donates her kidney to 18-month-old boy
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
Show More
Doc Rivers could be cure to what ails 76ers | Sports Flash
School bus crash shuts down portion of I-95
Philadelphia Fire Department honors firefighter of the year
Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor: Appeals court
College investigating reports of man entering unlocked dorm rooms
More TOP STORIES News