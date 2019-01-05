U.S. & WORLD

Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old Texas driver after wrong-way crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver in Corpus Christi, Texas, survived a harrowing crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him, local officials said. (Corpus Christi Police Department)

Danny Clemens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
A Texas driver survived a wrong-way crash after police officers and bystanders worked together to flip his overturned burning car and rescue him.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. The 70-year-old motorist was driving down State Highway 358 when his vehicle was struck by a driver on the wrong side of the road, causing his car to flip onto its side and catch fire.

Dashboard camera footage of the crash's aftermath showed a group of nine people working together to right the burning vehicle.


Police said they believed the driver "would not have survived without (the) heroic efforts" of the first responders and civilians.

Three other people in the burning car escaped with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to local media reports, while the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe that driver may have been drinking, KRIS-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car fireu.s. & worldtexas newsdashboard camerasrescuewrong wayCorpus Christi
U.S. & WORLD
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
House Democrats pass funding plan without wall
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Hollywood kicks off 2019 awards season in Palm Springs
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park house blaze
Man dies attempting to rescue wife from house fire in Upper Darby
Police: Man arrested after bringing gun and drugs into Darby school
Police in Del. had pursued driver who crashed in South Philly, killing 3
Suspects sought for Spring Garden home invasion
Police investigate after gasoline poured all over inside of New Castle townhouse
Man shot and killed inside Atlantic City motel
Police investigate road rage incident on I-95 in Tinicum Township
Show More
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway identified
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Ex-university student in poisoning case ordered to jail
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Eagles players say they'll fight for Foles in Chicago
More News