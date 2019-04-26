Officers open fire after man shoots gun in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were called to the same South Philadelphia home twice Thursday night for reports of gunfire.

The second time, officers opened fire on a 53-year-old man who police said was shooting his gun.

Officers first responded to the 2100 block of Taney Terrace around 8:20 p.m. for a report of gunshots. They found multiple shell casings from two weapons, but there were no shooting victims.

Then, around 10:15 p.m., officers patrolling the area heard gunshots. They saw a man shooting a gun in front of the same property.

Police said each officer fired several shots as they approached him. The man ran inside.

Officers surrounded the property.

A short time later, they brought out the 53-year-old man, who was not hit by any of the police gunfire, and took him into custody.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the motive is under investigation.

"We don't know who the suspect was shooting at. We don't know if he was shooting at the police or if he was shooting at someone else," Small said.

Police were speaking with the two other people were inside the home as potential witnesses.
