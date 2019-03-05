PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends will gather at Philadelphia's 22nd district police to honor a fallen officer, who was killed four years ago Tuesday.
Sergeant Robert Wilson III was gunned down inside a Game Stop on March 5, 2015.
Wilson was at the store to buy a video game for his son when two men attempted to rob the store.
Sergeant Wilson's killers entered plea deals last year and are now serving life in prison.
Officers commemorate 4 year anniversary of Sgt. Robert Wilson's death
