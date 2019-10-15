fight

Officers respond to 500 teens disrupting traffic in Mayfair, 4 arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of officers responded to a large group of people who were blocking traffic and disrupting businesses in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Monday night.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene at about 8:30 p.m., which showed a group of about 500 teens and at least a dozen police vehicles on Roosevelt Boulevard, near the Rolling Thunder Skating Center.


Officers had to shut down the intersection of Tyson Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police said the crowd started at the roller rink after a free skate night. There are reports of fights, but police said they do not have any reports of damage.

Three teens were arrested for disorderly conduct and one teen was arrested for vandalism, officers said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mayfair (philadelphia)crimefightphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIGHT
2 off-duty Philly police officers injured in fight at 7-Eleven
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Video: Men fight over wheelbarrow, one takes out a sword
At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in quadruple shooting in Philadelphia
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
'She was always happy': Fellow students remember girl killed in NJ festival accident
Drone 360 brings more immersive viewing to Action News
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
16-year-old fatally shot in head in South Philadelphia
Police combat uptick in violence after 8 injured in two drive-by shootings in North Philadelphia
Show More
Philadelphia high school students receive training on how to administer Naloxone
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Police issue warning about kids riding recklessly in Haddonfield
Students forced out by asbestos start in new temporary classrooms
More TOP STORIES News