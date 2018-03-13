Official denies estate access to parents of Grace Packer

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania court official has ruled neither the biological parents nor the adoptive grandparents of a 14-year-old who prosecutors say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother can become administrators of the girl's estate.

An attorney for Rose and Rodney Hunsicker said they wanted to become administrators so they could sue the social service agencies that placed their biological daughter, Grace Parker, with the woman charged with abusing and killing her.

The Morning Call reports a Montgomery County court official wrote last week the couple couldn't request Grace's estate because their parental rights had been terminated.

The official wrote Grace's estate couldn't go to her adoptive grandparents either because of a potential conflict of interest due to their daughter's trial.

A court-appointed administrator will handle the girl's estate.

___

Information from: The Morning Call

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurder
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News