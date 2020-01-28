u.s. & world

Official: Remains of 2 US troops killed in plane crash recovered from Afghan site

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. defense official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan.

They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it went down on Monday in Ghazni province, the official said, speaking Tuesday on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement of the recovery. The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

The official said the American recovery team met no Taliban resistance in reaching the crash site and said there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
militaryu.s. & worldair forcecrash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
Video: Strangers lift SUV off woman struck in NYC
FDA warns Purell to stop making unverified health claims
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
76ers superstar Allen Iverson victim of $500,000 jewelry theft
Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
Pickup truck collides with school bus; driver trapped
Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
Philly police search for 17-year-old mother, newborn baby
76ers to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Tuesday's game
Show More
Coronavirus concerns abruptly end exchange program at Penn Charter
Philadelphia glowing purple for Kobe Bryant
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Kobe Bryant
Aviation experts weigh in deadly crash involving Kobe Bryant
More TOP STORIES News