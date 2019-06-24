10 Philadelphia police recruits resign after planning to cheat on exam, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ten cadets at the Philadelphia Police Academy have resigned after they allegedly planned to cheat on a written exam, officials confirm to Action News.

Authorities say one cadet obtained answers to the department exam and distributed those answers to others. However, the 10 cadets never got to take the test.

An internal investigation was launched after police learned of their plan to cheat, but all 10 cadets in question resigned one-by-one by the end of last week.

