Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose in Queen Village as prank

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say children were involved with what they intended as a prank as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 10 on August 2, 2018.

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials say new information Thursday night reveals that two boys were involved with what they intended as a prank. They apparently had no idea of the implications of their acts.

The revelation comes as residents gathered at the park at 4th and Catherine streets to come together and condemn the atrocity.

About thirty parents and their children and others gathered at Weccacoe Square playground, creating chalk drawings of love, peace, and harmony in the wake of today's incident.

Resident Kerry Milch said, "This is what our community is, we rally together, there is no place for hate here, we're a diverse neighborhood."

Rabbi Gamaliel Espes added, "To see something like this is really disheartening. We talk about Philadelphia being the city of brotherly love, sisterly love and for this to occur in this city and time is inexcusable."

It was earlier today that residents looked on in disbelief and disgust at this hanging from a tree in the playground in Queen Village.

A recreation worker found the black baby doll hanging from a noose tied to a wire.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross came to the scene to see the apparent racist act for himself.

"This is the type of behavior that happens that makes you sick, particularly in this day and age and in this city," said Commissioner Ross.

But tonight, Councilman Mark Squilla says two pre-teen boys under the age of 13, both black and white have come forward to say they were responsible for the doll and meant it as a prank.

He said, "They thought they were gonna creep people out and make it scary for people as they came into the playground and they succeeded in that, but they said they didn't understand the ramifications of what would happen from it."

Squilla says Pastor Mark Kelly-Tyler of the Mother Bethel AME Church is relieved with the children's story that seems to be corroborated by the surveillance video.

"And so Rev. Tyler felt very comfortable in their story and collaborated with some of the videos that Parks and Recreation had seen of kids playing with the doll earlier, tossing it around," added Squilla.

Resident Joanie Mezelis said, "It makes us feel a little relieved in that sense, also it's still a way for us to celebrate that we can all come together and still speak out about and against racism."

There is also relief that the incident apparently had no relation to the plans to place a memorial at the playground marking it as an historic burial site for one of the city's largest black churches.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimephiladelphia newsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prosecutors weigh charges in deadly dog attack
Tree Trimmer shocked in New Castle County
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
Mother of Center City stabbing victim: I was manipulated by D.A.
New technology may help solve a decades-old murder
Suspicious fire under investigation in Solebury Township
Musikfest 2018 preparing for huge crowds
Police release video in deadly rec center shooting
Show More
Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home
Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County
All clear after active shooter report at Ohio Air Force Base
Man sentenced in deadly Center City hit-and-run
Entire police force resigns in small Massachusetts town
More News