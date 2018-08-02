Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose in Queen Village as prank

Officials say new information Thursday night reveals that two boys were involved with what they intended as a prank. They apparently had no idea of the implications of their acts.The revelation comes as residents gathered at the park at 4th and Catherine streets to come together and condemn the atrocity.About thirty parents and their children and others gathered at Weccacoe Square playground, creating chalk drawings of love, peace, and harmony in the wake of today's incident.Resident Kerry Milch said, "This is what our community is, we rally together, there is no place for hate here, we're a diverse neighborhood."Rabbi Gamaliel Espes added, "To see something like this is really disheartening. We talk about Philadelphia being the city of brotherly love, sisterly love and for this to occur in this city and time is inexcusable."It was earlier today that residents looked on in disbelief and disgust at this hanging from a tree in the playground in Queen Village.A recreation worker found the black baby doll hanging from a noose tied to a wire.Police Commissioner Richard Ross came to the scene to see the apparent racist act for himself."This is the type of behavior that happens that makes you sick, particularly in this day and age and in this city," said Commissioner Ross.But tonight, Councilman Mark Squilla says two pre-teen boys under the age of 13, both black and white have come forward to say they were responsible for the doll and meant it as a prank.He said, "They thought they were gonna creep people out and make it scary for people as they came into the playground and they succeeded in that, but they said they didn't understand the ramifications of what would happen from it."Squilla says Pastor Mark Kelly-Tyler of the Mother Bethel AME Church is relieved with the children's story that seems to be corroborated by the surveillance video."And so Rev. Tyler felt very comfortable in their story and collaborated with some of the videos that Parks and Recreation had seen of kids playing with the doll earlier, tossing it around," added Squilla.Resident Joanie Mezelis said, "It makes us feel a little relieved in that sense, also it's still a way for us to celebrate that we can all come together and still speak out about and against racism."There is also relief that the incident apparently had no relation to the plans to place a memorial at the playground marking it as an historic burial site for one of the city's largest black churches.-----