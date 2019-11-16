Camden County Prosecutor's Office: 2 may have more details on kidnapping, homicide of Curtis Jenkins III

Officials said members of the public should not approach the individuals shown in the image.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in South Jersey are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who may have information on the kidnapping and homicide of a 20-year-old man.Officials believe they may know what exactly happened to Curtis Jenkins III, the grandson of Camden City Council President Curtis Jenkins.The Camden County Prosecutor's Office released surveillance video of the two individuals.Jenkins worked in Camden's clerk's office and had a side business selling home-cooked meals.Authorities said he was kidnapped near North Congress Road in Camden while delivering food around 11:30 p.m. on June 30.He was found dead two days later on the 1100 block of Liberty Street.Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Brandon Beverly with Jenkins' murder in early July.Jalen Carr of Camden was also arrested in connection to the crime and charged with armed robbery.Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Elvin Nunez at (856) 571-3421 or Camden County Police Detective Colin O'Sullivan at (856) 757-7042.