Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid center

Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation."

PERRYMAN, Md. --
Three people were killed Thursday morning in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland, officials said.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting stressed that the number of dead is based on preliminary information. The official wasn't authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The attack came nearly three months after a man armed with a shotgun attacked a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five staff members.

The FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an "active shooter situation" and said its Baltimore field office was assisting.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting involved "multiple victims" and warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen. She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

