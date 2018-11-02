Officials: 4 wounded, shooter dead at yoga studio in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. (Courtesy Leonard Duval)

TALLAHASSEE, Florida --
A shooter wounded at least four people at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said.

The shooting was in a small Tallahassee shopping center and multiple police cars and ambulances were on the scene.

The suspect fatally shot himself, city spokeswoman Alison Faris told news outlets. City Manager Reese Goad said four people were wounded. City spokesman Jamie Van Pelt said the shooting appeared to be a part of a domestic dispute.

A major commuter intersection was blocked off and businesses in the plaza were on lockdown as police arrived at the scene.

Elle Welling said she was leaving a liquor store across the street from the shopping center and saw at least three people loaded into ambulances.

"You don't think about this in Tallahassee and now you have to," said Welling, 26, who lives in the neighborhood.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight," Gillum tweeted.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hate-filled letter left outside woman's home in Tacony
AccuWeather: Rain Tonight, Winds of Change Saturday
1 person dead in house blaze in Havertown
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
Army veteran and his 3 children get new home in Delco
Police say boy found dead at Pa. bus stop was run over
Racially-charged posters removed at University of Delaware
Skeleton found in basement decades after owner vanished
Show More
Deptford youth football team successfully pulls off the 'Philly Philly' play
Rowan University's Special Olympics to receive big honors
Breathtaking view of fall foliage at French Creek State Park
Woman fights with driver, causing bus to fall in China river
Surprise party for girl who was burned by bus bully
More News