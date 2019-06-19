State Department confirms death of 9th American visiting Dominican Republic

Another American died during a stay in the Dominican Republic, the U.S. State Department confirmed on Wednesday, saying that he or she died earlier this year.
"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in January 2019 in the Dominican Republic," the department said in a statement to ABC News. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we do not have additional information to provide."
The department did not provide details about where the U.S. citizen resides or how the person died.
The death is the ninth confirmed case in about the past 12 months of U.S. citizens dying in the Dominican Republic.
Earlier this week, family confirmed that Joseph Allen from New Jersey had been found dead in his hotel on June 13. His sister told ABC he was in the country celebrating a friend's birthday.
