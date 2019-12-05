3 possibly injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- A shooting at a Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii left possibly 2 to 3 victims injured Wednesday, and the shooter may have been a sailor who shot himself, sources tell ABC News.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony confirmed that there was an active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The military tweeted that it began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Queen's Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka said the hospital was treating one patient but didn't give details on their condition.

Petty Officer Second Class Lexie Perez, who is helping at the Navy Region Hawaii public affairs office, said she couldn't confirm how many people were injured or whether a shooter has been apprehended.

The lockdown has been lifted, according to officials.



Honolulu Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Shayne Enright says they treated and transported patients but wouldn't provide more details.

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It's the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiinavyshootingu.s. & worldpearl harbor
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged
Woman charged in death of baby at unlicensed day care
Body cam captures officer saving man after dog attack
Bear travels from Delaware County to Delaware
Former Bordentown physician charged with narcotics distribution, fraud
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
Show More
State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing from non-profit
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Sources: Cole Hamels, Braves agree to 1-year, $18M deal
Coroner: Gunshot wounds killed man sought in teen abduction
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News