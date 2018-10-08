BODY FOUND

Body found in Roxborough lot stabbed to death believed to be homeless man known to residents

EMBED </>More Videos

Body found in Roxborough: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 7, 2018

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --
Officials have said the body of a man found dead in a lot in Roxborough on Sunday was stabbed to death. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said the body was discovered by a passerby just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in a vacant lot off of the 7300 block of Ridge Avenue.

A source tells Action News the badly decomposed body was found with multiple stab wounds.

The discovery was made in the area where residents said a man known as Eni lived.
John DeGuio said his friend Eni was homeless and lived in a tent.

"We called him Eni. He was a little guy," said John DeGuio. "He was a good guy. I don't know how this happened."

EMBED More News Videos

Body found in Roxborough: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 5 p.m., October 7, 2018


Many residents took to Facebook and online neighborhood forums to ask about the friendly man who lived in the tent. Eni, as neighbors called him, was known to walk up and down Ridge Avenue.

Mary Zimmerman last saw him a couple of days ago.

"I saw him and I asked him, 'Can I help you with any food?' and he said he was OK," she said.

By late Sunday evening, residents began leaving flowers around his make-shift home.

"I wanted to pay my respects to Eni. As long as I knew him this was his spot. Everybody knew he lived here," James Dougherty said.

Police said a cause and manner of death will be determined Monday.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbody found
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Emaciated child, dead woman found inside 'hoarding' home
3rd suspect surrenders in Berks County woman's murder
Sister, brother charged in woman's murder; 3rd suspect sought
Police: Body found inside a car in Levittown
More body found
Top Stories
Governor: Limo that crashed shouldn't have been on the road
Michael becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen
Police investigate acts of anti-Columbus Day vandalism
Hiker from Marlton, N.J. missing in Colorado
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Police ID 3 killed in Salem County head-on collision
Upper Darby police conduct active shooter training drill
Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries Craig Coyne
Show More
71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley
Multi-alarm fire at Allentown warehouse, firefighter injured
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Taylor Swift breaks political silence, backs Tennessee Dems
String of burglaries prompts warning in Abington, Lower Moreland
More News