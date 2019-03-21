Crime & Safety

Officials: Cocaine seized at Port of Philadelphia worth $38 million

Chopper 6 was over the Port of Philadelphia where sources say a massive cocaine bust could be the largest seizure in Philadelphia on March 19, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and partner agencies announced more details of Tuesday's cocaine seizure at the Port of Philadelphia at the Philadelphia Custom house Thursday morning.

CBP said this operation is its largest cocaine seizure in Philadelphia 21 years, with 1,185 pounds of cocaine retrieved at an approximate street value of $38 million.

With a large pyramid of bricks of cocaine obtained in the bust piled in front of the podium, officials said the materials were obtained from a shipping container headed to the Netherlands. Agents said the shipment originated from Guatemala.


On Tuesday morning, Federal agents descended on the Port of Philadelphia and seized the 1,185 pounds of cocaine.

Exclusive video from Chopper 6 showed investigators swarming around cargo containers around 10:30 a.m.

Sources said the feds seized 450 kilos of cocaine at the Port on board the Desiree.



Agents then took the seized cocaine to a warehouse to be processed.

This was the second large narcotics bust at the Port of Philadelphia this month.

Weeks earlier, agents recovered 600 pounds of marijuana in a shipping container thanks to a drug-sniffing K-9.
