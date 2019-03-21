Officials: Cocaine seized at Port of Philadelphia worth $38 million

CBP said this operation is its largest cocaine seizure in Philadelphia 21 years, with 1,185 pounds of cocaine retrieved at an approximate street value of $38 million.
With a large pyramid of bricks of cocaine obtained in the bust piled in front of the podium, officials said the materials were obtained from a shipping container headed to the Netherlands. Agents said the shipment originated from Guatemala.
On Tuesday morning, Federal agents descended on the Port of Philadelphia and seized the 1,185 pounds of cocaine.
Exclusive video from Chopper 6 showed investigators swarming around cargo containers around 10:30 a.m.
Sources said the feds seized 450 kilos of cocaine at the Port on board the Desiree.
Update: sources say Feds seized 450 kilos of cocaine at the Port of Philadelphia on board the Desiree; the drugs are valued at $27,000 per kilo about $12 million street value in total. @6abc— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) March 19, 2019
Agents then took the seized cocaine to a warehouse to be processed.
This was the second large narcotics bust at the Port of Philadelphia this month.
Weeks earlier, agents recovered 600 pounds of marijuana in a shipping container thanks to a drug-sniffing K-9.