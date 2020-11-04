Officials hold press conference before releasing bodycam video of Walter Wallace Jr. shooting | LIVE VIDEO

"We truly believe that this is an important step in our commitment to transparency," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a press conference before the release of the video.
Outlaw says the video will show the officers arrived on scene, the interaction between the parties involved, the lead up to the shooting and Wallace being transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
This is the first time in the department's history that bodycam video has been released to the public.
Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw says this will be the first time agency has released police-worn body camera footage.#WalterWallaceJr@6abc pic.twitter.com/crKGau4aO2— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 4, 2020
Outlaw has also identified the names of the 25 & 26 year old officers who shot at #WalterWallaceJr.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 4, 2020
Will have to clarify spelling. Both worked out of 18th District.
Outlaw also announcing series of reforms including mental crisis training 911 call takers@6abc
At the request of the Wallace family, District Attorney Larry Krasner says only part of the video will be released.
"We have protected that family, we have done here exactly what they asked us to do, to be transparent but also to protect their privacy in a moment of tragedy that is devastating this family," said Krasner.
City of Philadelphia officials are holding a press conference Wednesday night before releasing body camera footage and 911 audio of the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. on Wednesday.
Last Friday, Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and the Wallace family issued a joint statement:
"The Wallace Family, the Mayor, District Attorney, and Police Commissioner have all agreed that releasing the body camera footage and 911 audio on Wednesday, November 4, by the close of business is in the best interest of our city and its residents. Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city. The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible."
Police who were at the scene said Wallace was armed with a knife when they arrived to the scene near 61st and Locust streets on Oct. 26 and did not comply with commands to drop his weapon.
Krasner said the decision on whether charges are warranted will hinge on what the video shows, and what the officers knew about Wallace's mental health and criminal history when they responded to a call from his mother.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw met with the Wallace family Thursday to review the video.
Their attorney Shaka Johnson claims the video shows Wallace was incapacitated after the first shot.
"I saw a person in obvious mental health crisis. My auditory senses heard people shouting, 'He's mental, he's mental,'" said Johnson.
Johnson said that the Wallace family is not calling for the police officers who fired the fatal shots to be charged with murder.
"And here's why, here's why: they were improperly trained and did not have the proper equipment by which to effectuate their job," Johnson said.
Outlaw has promised transparency and a full comprehensive investigation into the fatal shooting and the officers involved.
The department will also release 911 calls, which could shed light on what his family told dispatchers and how many times that day police were called to the West Philadelphia home. Wallace's mom maintains she called for an ambulance.
Video captured Wallace Jr.'s altercation with officers before he was killed.
"Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.
The video does not make it clear whether he was in fact holding a knife, but witnesses and the family attorney confirm he was.
"I understand he had a knife...and I think that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man," said Johnson.
Police officials said they could not confirm what information had been given to the responding officers, whether they were told about a possible mental illness or how many calls they had received for help at Wallace's address Monday.
Outlaw said earlier the officers involved in the shooting were taken off street duty as they investigate. She said the officers' names and other identifying information, including their race, would be withheld until the department could be sure releasing the information would not pose a threat to their safety.
Neither had a Taser or similar device at the time of the shooting, Outlaw said, noting the department had previously asked for funding to equip more officers with those devices.
The two officers each fired at least seven rounds - at least 14 total shots - but police could not say how many times Wallace was struck.
Johnson said the city has failed the Wallace family, the community and its police officers.
"The city has failed, not only the Wallace family, not only the other members of that community, who will be scarred and traumatized for the remainder of their days, but the city has also failed those police officers, it failed them tremendously. The only remedy the police had, in that moment per their thinking, was their service weapon. There was no less lethal action available. And that has been our war cry ever since Tuesday," said Johnson.
The Philadelphia police union supports the release of the bodycam footage calling the case cut and dry. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby has not viewed it yet.
Wallace's killing spawned nights of unrest in the City of Philadelphia resulting in more than 200 arrests and 57 officers injured.