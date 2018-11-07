Officials ID Philadelphia police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 suspects in custody

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross responds to shooting of officer

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a shooting that wounded a Philadelphia police officer.

Commissioner Richard Ross said 31-year-old Officer Paul Sulock was shot in the leg shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.




The gunfire erupted after he and another uniformed officer apparently interrupted a confrontation between two men in the Kensington neighborhood.

Ross said the men were crouched behind cars across the street from each other, one armed and apparently about to shoot the other.

The armed man fired, hitting Sulock in his thigh.

Ross said Sulock chased down one of the suspects despite his wound. The other suspect was also arrested.

Philadelphia police officer shot in Kensington.


Ross said Sulock "is going to be OK."

Police said Sulock, a father of four, has been on the force for more than a decade and is the son of another officer.





Officer Sulock was congratulated by the Philadelphia Police Department for being an "officer of the month" in a tweet back in September 2015.
------
