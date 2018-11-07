Officials ID Philadelphia police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; suspect in custody

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Police officials have identified the officer who was shot and wounded in the Kensington section of the city on Wednesday morning.

Officer Paul Sulock, 31, was shot in the leg in the area of G and Madison streets just after 11 a.m.

Commissioner Richard Ross said Sulock is recovering in the hospital and "is going to be okay."

Sulock is a father of four, officials said.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene as police detained several people. One of those people, a black male wearing a white tank-top, was identified as a suspect by Action News sources.

Police say two more people are being sought in connection with this shooting.

Police say officers arrived as a shooting was either happening or was about to happen. Gunfire erupted and Ofc. Sulock was hit.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a massive police presence on the scene.
