Officials identify teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain Resort

LOWER TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey teenager who died after falling off a chairlift at Blue Mountain Resort in Carbon County has been identified.

Officials said Connor Golembiewski, 17, of Flemington, New Jersey, suffered multiple blunt force injuries after falling 37 feet from the chairlift onto the rocks below.

Golembiewski was a standout forward on his local hockey team.

It is not clear if he was wearing a lap bar at the time of the incident.

The death has been ruled an accident.
