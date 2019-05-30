Winslow Township High School on lockdown after threats made by telephone, officials say

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Emergency officials are on scene at Winslow Township High School, as the school is reportedly on lockdown Thursday morning.

According to Camden County officials, a threat was phoned into the school on Wednesday night.

Officials confirm the high school is currently on lockdown while the middle school, located on the same campus, is on lockout status.

Camden County first responders and EMS are on scene as well as the Camden County Sheriff's Department, Camden County Public Safety and Winslow Township Police.

