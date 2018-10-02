Officials: Mail suspected of ricin sent to the Pentagon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --The FBI is investigating after two envelopes were sent to the Pentagon. Both envelopes are suspected of containing ricin.
The first was addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and the other to the Navy's top officer.
The mail never made it inside the Pentagon. It was instead intercepted at a mail screening facility in a separate building.
Ricin, when made a certain way can cause death.
Investigators are testing the substance and trying to track its source.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps