Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in Burlington County

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An argument between roommates left a man dead in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday afternoon.It happened around 4 p.m. on High Street.Officials tell Action News that the victim was stabbed to death by his roommate following an argument.Investigators found the man dead outside of a home on 4th Street.The roommate has been taken into custody.The victim and the suspect have not been identified.