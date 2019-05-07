Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in Burlington County

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An argument between roommates left a man dead in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. on High Street.
Officials tell Action News that the victim was stabbed to death by his roommate following an argument.
Investigators found the man dead outside of a home on 4th Street.
The roommate has been taken into custody.
The victim and the suspect have not been identified.
