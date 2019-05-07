Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in Burlington County

Authorities are on the scene of a death investigation in Burlington County, New Jersey on May 6, 2019.

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An argument between roommates left a man dead in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on High Street.

Officials tell Action News that the victim was stabbed to death by his roommate following an argument.

Investigators found the man dead outside of a home on 4th Street.

The roommate has been taken into custody.

The victim and the suspect have not been identified.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
