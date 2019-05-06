Officials: Man found dead outside Burlington County home

BURLINGTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Authorities are conducting a death investigation in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday afternoon.Chopper 6 was over the scene in the area of High Street.Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area between 2nd and 6th Streets.Action News has learned that an adult male was found dead outside a home on 4th Street around 4 p.m.The circumstances surrounding his death is unknown at this time.