Officials: Montco woman trapped motorcyclist under vehicle in deadly crash

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County woman crashed into a motorcyclist and proceeded to run over the rider, trapping her under the engine of the vehicle and killing her, authorities said Friday.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and West Norriton Township Police Chief Dale Mabry announced the arrest of Courtney Clinton, 27, of Norristown.Clinton has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle DUI, DUI, Reckless Driving and other charges related to the early morning August 4 crash on the Dannehower Bridge in West Norriton that killed 41-year-old Lakiesha Richet of Norristown.Investigators said Richet was a riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle north in the curb lane of Route 202 when a 2015 Chevy Equinox, driven by Clinton, struck the back tire of the bike.The impact caused Richet to be ejected and thrown approximately 74 feet.After hitting the motorcycle, authorities said, Clinton continued to drive and passed over Richet, trapping her under the SUV.They said Clinton then drove another 204 feet before coming to a stop with the victim still trapped beneath the Equinox.Police and emergency medical personnel arrived to the scene to find Richet trapped underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities said the toxicology results on Clinton's blood revealed a BAC of .138 percent.Their investigation said Clinton was driving at 74 mph in a 45 mph speed limit zone just prior to the crash.Investigators said the cause of the crash was directly related to the combination of Clinton's level of impairment as well as the speed she was driving her vehicle.Clinton was arraigned Friday and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 6.