MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --The New Jersey Attorney's General Office is investigating the shooting death of a murder suspect in Millville, Cumberland County.
It happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday on Holly Berry Lane.
Officials say the incident involved a Millville police officer and two Winslow Township officers.
Officials say the officers were pursuing the suspect, who was wanted in a Camden County murder.
At least one of the officers fatally shot the suspect.
No police officers were hurt.
Police have not said why the suspect was shot.
