Officials: Murder suspect shot and killed by police in Cumberland Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials: Murder suspect shot and killed by police in NJ. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m.. on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
The New Jersey Attorney's General Office is investigating the shooting death of a murder suspect in Millville, Cumberland County.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday on Holly Berry Lane.

Officials say the incident involved a Millville police officer and two Winslow Township officers.

Officials say the officers were pursuing the suspect, who was wanted in a Camden County murder.

At least one of the officers fatally shot the suspect.

No police officers were hurt.

Police have not said why the suspect was shot.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsshootingpolice officerpolice shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News