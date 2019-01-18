EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4831197" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a homicide investigation in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County on December 4, 2018.

There was no evidence of a crime in the deaths of an elderly couple in Montgomery County last month, officials say.The bodies of Ross and Rhoda Woodward were found by a postal worker outside their Whitemarsh Township home on December 4, 2018.At the time, police said, while suspicious, they were not treating their deaths as homicides.On Friday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced the closing the investigation following the coroner's findings.According to the Coroner's Office, the cause of death for 84-year-old Ross Woodward was Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.The cause of death for 81-year-old Rhoda Woodward was blunt impact injury to the head with a contributing cause of environmental hypothermia.They say the manner of death for both was undetermined.The discovery was made in the 500 block of S. Bethlehem Pike around 11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday in December.A short time later, SWAT officers surrounded the home, and a team carrying shields entered through the front door.A large sign posted in front of the house read "Happy Transmission."A neighbor said the sign was in reference to a long-running feud the couple was having with an electrical transmission site across the street, a site they feared was transmitting some kind of electrical waves.-----