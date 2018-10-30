HALLOWEEN

Georgia sheriff's office places 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes

EMBED </>More Videos

Georgia deputies are making sure children know which houses to avoid on Halloween

BUTTS COUNTY, GA (WPVI) --
Deputies with the Butts County Sheriff's Office in Georgia have placed no trick or treat signs in front of every registered sex offender's home in hope to warn families before Halloween.
WTVD-TV reports, on Oct. 27, Sheriff Gary Long took to Facebook to encourage trick or treaters to avoid homes with the sign, which read: "WARNING: No Trick-Or-Treat At This Address!!"

The Butts County Sheriff's Office placed "No Trick-or-Treat" signs in front of every registered sex offender's home to warn families before Halloween.



In the post, Long said that Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween.

While the signs have created some buzz online, Long said they are placed in accordance with Georgia Law O.C.G.A. 42-1-12-i(5) which states the sheriff shall inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trick or treathalloweensex offendersafetyu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Boy with spina bifida to trick-or-treat without crutches
Students show Halloween spirit with parade in Southampton
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
More halloween
Top Stories
DA: West Chester student recorded women in bathrooms
Eagles acquire WR Golden Tate from Detroit Lions
Third-degree murder charge upheld in real estate developer's death
Twin boys, sister fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
3 shot to death in span of one hour in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's Wing Bowl ends after 26 years
Yosemite officials ID couple who fell to deaths from overlook
Show More
Police: Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
Cartoon Network Hotel opening in Lancaster next summer
Mother charged after 1-year-old son died in hurricane
Daniels, Mr. Feeny on 'Boy Meets World,' foils attempted burglary
More News