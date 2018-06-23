Officials: Police shoot suspect after officer stabbed in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials are investigating a police-involved shooting where an officer was also stabbed in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Police responded to the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a hit and run traffic crash with injuries.

At the scene, there was a construction van that had crashed into a utility pole, and then a fence in front of a home.

Police have not said if the van is connected to the incident.

During the investigation, an uninvolved adult male who was identified as 32-year-old Timothy Deal of Atlantic City approached the scene.

In an unprovoked attack, Deal stabbed an Atlantic City police officer in the torso with a knife.

The injured officer then discharged his weapon, hitting Deal and ending the attack.

Both the injured officer and Deal were transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus Trauma Center.

Deal was pronounced dead at the trauma center.

The injured officer was treated and released.

Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800.

