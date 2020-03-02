Officials reveal cause after 10 sickened during dinner party in Lower Macungie Township

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials say gas is to blame for 10 people getting sick at a dinner party on Saturday night in Lower Macungie Township.

State Police and multiple ambulances arrived on the 3600 block of Clauss Drive just after 10:30 p.m.

Six children and four adults complained of dizziness and nausea and were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

The Macungie Township Fire Department turned off a gas valve to the residence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower macungie townshipillnessparty
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains found in Philly connected to Bucks Co. hit-and-run
Man arrested for stealing ambulance, leading police on chase identified
Reading man wanted for allegedly opening fire on FBI agents
Man dies after being shot on basketball court
Source of Center City odor remains undetermined
Report of student with gun prompts lockdown at Upper Darby H.S.
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
Show More
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Another person to be tested for coronavirus in NJ; no confirmed cases
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
Best friends in Philly learn they are sisters after 17 years
Missing CO boy's stepmother arrested in SC, charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News