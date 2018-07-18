Officials search near Pa. school for Trump threat suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for man who threatened President Trump. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (U.S. Marshals via AP)

The search continues for a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and a county prosecutor.

Federal, state and local police spent Tuesday morning near the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children Clarks Summit looking for 27-year-old Shawn Christy.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals shows Shawn Christy.


Earlier this month, Christy allegedly stole a truck from his former employer which was later found near the Canadian border.

U.S. marshals now believe Christy stole another vehicle in that area and made his way back down to northeastern Pennsylvania.

On Friday, that second stolen vehicle overheated on Interstate 81 and they believe Christy broke into this school.

Once inside the school, federal agents say Christy stole bread and and damaged a vending machine before going out into the woods.

His actions were caught on surveillance cameras.

After searching the woods near the school, police did not find Christy, but discovered some of the food he allegedly took.

Law enforcement has been searching for the 27-year-old since he posted threats on Facebook last month
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsthreatPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News