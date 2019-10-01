Officials seek source of massive fire that destroyed 6 Surf City, North Carolina beach homes

SURF CITY, North Carolina -- A huge fire destroyed six homes and damaged a seventh home in a North Carolina beach town, and officials are trying to determine what sparked it.

News outlets report the fire first broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday, and it took some 50 firefighters from multiple departments to bring it under control. No injuries were reported.

Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson said when his firefighters arrived, three homes were already burning.

Wilson says the cause is undetermined and likely won't be known unless new information comes in.

Wilson said many of the homes involved in the fire were secondary residences and most were unoccupied at the time, though many residents were just getting back into their homes after destruction from Hurricane Florence last year.
